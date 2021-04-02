Sleepy Eye High School Knowledge Bowl team qualifies for State Meet on April 9

Submitted

Like with everything else this school year, Knowledge Bowl had COVID requirements in order to compete.

Virtual meets were common, but Sleepy Eye Public School’s teams had been able to attend in-person for most of the season.

Sleepy Eye advanced two teams to regions this year, which was a great accomplishment. After the written round the Sleepy Eye teams were sitting in the middle of the pack and last. Through four rounds the two teams climbed, until the start of the last round where they were positioned at second and eighth. Only the top two teams advance to state, and just a handful of points separated the top eight teams in the competition.

When the final scores came in everyone was elated to see that our Sleepy Eye White team, consisting of Kegan Heiderscheidt, David Gonzalez, Trey Heiderscheidt, Mason Sellner, and Jackson Huiras had made it to fifth place. And our Sleepy Eye Black team, consisting of Adam Johnson, Alex Joramo, Brooke Arneson, Gunny Coulson, and Stephanie Fernandez, had maintained their second place position, punching their ticket to the state tournament.

The State Knowledge Bowl meet is on April 9.

Coaches Mindy Berkner and Alyssa Stevensen are supremely proud of all the teams and the work they have done all season.