St. Mary's junior Julia Helget chosen as state ExCEL award winner

St. Mary’s High School’s female ExCEL Award nominee, Julia Helget, has been named as one of of 36 ExCEL award winners from across the state.

The ExCEL Award —Excellence in Community, Education and Leadership — is a recognition program designed for Minnesota high school juniors who are active in school activities, leaders in their schools, and who demonstrate a strong commitment to community service. Minnesota high schools could each nominate a female and male student for state recognition. State winners were recently announced, including Helget.

ExCEL Award recipients will be featured in the Girls’ State Basketball Tournament program; their profiles will be on the MSHSL website and in the April issue of MSHSL’s “Connect” (monthly online newsletter), promoted on MSHSL’s social media platforms—Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram; and snapshots of each award recipients will be aired throughout the 45TV broadcast of the girls and boys basketball tournament, April 6 -10.