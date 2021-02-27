Region VI FFA results announced, Hoffmann elected Region Vice President

Katelyn Capacia, Chapter Reporter

The Region VI FFA interviews were held in the last two weeks for Region Offices, State Degrees, and Proficiency Awards.

This year, four Sleepy Eye FFA members applied for State FFA Degrees and two members completed Agricultural Proficiency Awards. The State FFA Degree is the second highest degree attainable in FFA, behind the American FFA Degree.

All proficiency interviews, region officer interviews, and delegate voting were done online/virtual. The State FFA Degree interviews were conducted by Larry Baumgardt, Advisory Board Chair, using current Covid guidelines.

In order to receive a State FFA Degree, the following qualifications must be met. •Having a Chapter FFA Degree, •being an active FFA member, •completing at least two years of agricultural classroom instruction, •having earned and invested at least $2,000 or worked 300 hours through an SAE, •completing at least 25 hours of community service.

The members who applied for the State FFA Degree are McKenna Dockter, Morgan Hoffmann, Sophia Portner, and Kadon Strong.

Two members also interviewed for their Proficiency Applications. The Sleepy Eye Proficiency results were:

Jake Price—1st place in Turf Grass Management.

Adam Johnson—1st place in Poultry Production.

The State Degrees and Proficiency Applications will now go to the state level and the State Proficiency Judging will take place in March.

Region VI Officer interviews were also held. Becoming a Region Officer helps FFA members be more active in FFA beyond the chapter level. Serving on an elite team of FFA members simulates working with others in a professional work environment.

Wyatt Barnes and Mackenna Fischer served as the Sleepy Eye FFA Chapter voting delegates for the Region Officer interviews. They voted on the 2021-22 Region VI officer slate. Sleepy Eye FFA member Morgan Hoffmann was elected as the Region VI 2021-2022 Vice President.

FFA helps teach specialized skills in hundreds of agriculture career areas. Opportunities such as this can add up to big life achievements!