Sleepy Eye FFA chapter officers attend Mid-Winter Workshop

The Sleepy Eye FFA officers attended a Mid-Winter Workshop on Jan. 23, along with advisors Mary Hoffmann, Adam Manderfeld, and Hunter Manderfeld.

During the workshop, officers reflected on their year in office so far and the goals they had set over this past summer. The officer team then focused on what still needs to be accomplished this year and what each officer's responsibilities were.

The team also planned FFA week, which is the busiest time of the year for FFA. This week is packed full of FFA activities such as dress-up days, emblem hunts, bowling trips, and coloring contests.

The FFA Officer Team also got to do some fun officer bonding activities such as making lunch together and other teamwork games.

Planning for the February FFA meetings took place at the retreat as well. The day finished off with the team looking at the National Chapter Award application, choosing events to fit the categories of Growing Leaders, Building Communities, and Strengthening Agriculture, and officers volunteering to help with the application.

The FFA Officer Team is definitely ready for the rest of their year of service to the Sleepy Eye FFA Chapter, providing fantastic activities for the 7th through 12th grade members, as well as the community.