Once upon a Zoom students perform “Once Upon a Zoom”

Just like everything else, competing in One Act Play was different for students at Minnesota high schools this year—with everything being done digitally. But that didn’t stop the One Act Play crew at Sleepy Eye High School from practicing and entering the competition.

“Due to the governor's orders, we were only able to meet virtually from beginning of December until Jan. 4,” said coach Kate Nelson. “Once we were allowed, we started meeting in person. Our play was a Zoom, so it did make it a little easier to practice virtually.”

SEHS’s entry in One Act Play competition was titled, “Once Upon a Zoom, A Virtual Play.” Students participating in the play were Miah Brown, Katelyn Capacia, Alexandria Confer, McKenna Dockter, Presley Dockter, Stephanie Fernandez, and Jasmyne Windschitl.

The play was about Ava, a new student to the school, who agreed to work on a group project about fairy tales with three other girls—because she wants to try to make friends. The three other girls are not doing their part and Ava soon finds herself surrounded by fairy tale characters who are all trying to teach her to stand up for herself and choose her own path. Once Ava returns to reality and meets with her classmates, she discovers that her classmates have also learned a great lesson and they put together a wonderful project on fairy tales.

The students had to record their play and send it in (digitally) by Thursday, Jan. 28. The judging was completed on Saturday, Jan. 30.

Sleepy Eye placed fifth in the section, so do not move on to the next level of competition, but Nelson was pleased with the students’ efforts and thought they all enjoyed the process.