Theisen is spelling champion at Sleepy Eye Public School

Sleepy Eye Public School held their Annual Spelling Bee on Wednesday, Jan. 27. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the number of participants had to be less than usual and no visitors could attend.

There were 17 participants in grades 5 through 8:

8th grade - Thomas Theisen and Landon Wendinger.

7th grade - Destiney Dittbenner, Kayden Klein, Jaelynn Schauman, Emma Weilage, and Mateo Hornsby.

6th grade - Isabella Garcia, Emma Thibado, Brayden Heiderscheidt, Rheanna Stone, and Megan Sellner.

5th grade - Candy Regules-Castorena, Alyza Rivera, Kelsey Ladd, Kenley Jensen, and Kamille Capacia.

Grade level winners included Thomas Theisen, Jaelynn Schauman, Isabella Garcia and Kamille Capacia.

The Champion of the 2021 Spelling Bee was Thomas Theisen; finishing second was Jaelynn Schauman. Thomas advances to the Regional Spelling Bee in Mankato on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

Thomas received a Champion Certificate, a $30 Barnes & Noble Gift Card and a Bananagrams game. Jaelynn also was awarded with a $30 Barnes & Noble Gift Card.

The top speller for each grade received a Bananagrams game.