Sleepy Eye FFA participates in more Region contests

Sleepy Eye FFA chapter members competed in two Career Development Events (CDEs) for the Region VI Virtual Contests on Jan. 13 and 14.

The Fish and Wildlife competitors included: Abigail Hornsby, Jacob Schultz, Jake Price, and Wyatt Barnes. The Fish & Wildlife contest consists of three parts: identification (mammals, fish, birds, insects, reptiles/amphibians), a knowledge test, and a current events activity on species of special concern. Abi Hornsby was the top scorer on the team and was the 15th place individual overall. The team placed 7th and qualified for state.

For the Vet Science CDE, Miah Brown, Syarrah Timms, Macey Ludewig, and Sam Timms competed. The Vet Science team members were tested on their knowledge of common pets, pet health, vet science terms and skills, and animal anatomy. An identification of different species including: dogs, cats, birds, fish, rabbits, and other animals kept as pets is also a large part of the contest. Miah Brown was the top scorer on the team.

Sleepy Eye FFA is proud to have these students work hard and excel at contests in a virtual world. Congratulations to all of the team members!