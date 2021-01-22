Sleepy Eye School Board organizes for 2021
The Sleepy Eye District 84 Board of Education held their first meeting of 2021 on Jan. 13. Newly elected board member Sandy Gonzalez attended her first meeting. The first order of business was election of officers and committee assignments.
Board officers were all re-elected: Chairperson, Darla Remus; Vice Chair, Casey Coulson; Clerk, Sheila Wurtzberger; Treasurer, Joleen Dittbenner.
Board members accepted assignment to the following committees and many were re-assignments:
Riverbend-Darla Remus
CAT-Joleen Dittbenner, Brian Nelson, Sandy Gonzalez
CED-Joleen Dittbenner
Br. Co. Advisory Board-Sheila Wurtzberger
Vocational Programs:
Business-Bryan Sellner
Graphic Arts-
Sheila Wurtzberger
Construction Trades-
Brian Nelson
Agriculture-Brian Nelson
Meet and Confer-Joleen Dittbenner, Sheila Wurtzberger, Casey
Coulson
Negotiations-Casey Couslon, Darla Remus, Brian Nelson
Transportation-Bryan Sellner, Darla Remus, Sheila Wurtzberger
MNSHSL-Darla Remus
Policy-Joleen Dittbenner, Sheila Wurtzberger, Brian Nelson
SE Schools-Casey Coulson, Bryan Sellner, Brian Nelson
Legislative Liason-Darla Remus
Facilities-Casey Coulson, Bryan Sellner, Brian Nelson
Staff Development-Darla Remus, Sandy Gonzalez (will rotate)
Food Service-Sandy Gonzalez, Joleen Dittbenner, Sheila Wurtzberger
Superintendent John Cselovszki reported that the high school will continue with the hybrid model for now. He said as of that day four elementary and three high school students were in quarantine, none in isolation. Cselovszki said staff will have saliva testing on Thursdays, every two weeks, to check for asymptomatic COVID-19 cases (testing not for those who have symptoms or know they’ve been exposed.) He also mentioned that the paid COVID leave has expired and would like the board to set a policy on this next month.
Action items approved:
•Resolution directing administration to make recommendations for reductions in program for 2021-22 and positions and reasons therefore.
•Declare wood shop planer as surplus equipment.
The next meeting is Feb. 10 at 5:30 p.m.