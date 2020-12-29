Sleepy Eye FFA announces November Members and Officer of the Month

November FFA Members of the Month are Caleb Suess, Jacob Schultz and Jasmine Petermann. Officer of the Month is Adam Johnson.

Caleb Suess is an eighth grader at Sleepy Eye Public School and has been in FFA for two years. He joined FFA because he wanted to be more involved. Caleb is on the Soils CDE team and likes it because you get to learn more about real world things. His SAE is working on Suess Dairy Farm helping with fieldwork, feeding calves, and milking cows.

Caleb’s favorite FFA activity is the fun nights. Something he is looking forward to is going to new places. By being in FFA and Ag. class, he learned more about animals that he wasn’t familiar with. Caleb is most proud of his Discovery Degree Award.

Jacob Schultz is an 11th grader at Sleepy Eye Public School and has been in FFA for five years. He joined FFA because he wanted to learn more about FFA, do crops, and participate in CDEs. Jacob is on the Fish and Wildlife CDE team and likes it because he gets to use it in the real world. His SAE is milking cows every night at Suess Dairy Farm.

Jacob’s favorite FFA activity is doing crops for the Sleepy Eye Crop Show and County and State Fair. Something he is looking forward to is competing in the Fish and Wildlife CDE contest this year. By being in FFA and Ag. class, he learned more about the history of FFA. Jacob is most proud of being the Crop Show Champion twice.

Jasmine Petermann is a seventh grader at St. Mary’s School and has been in FFA for one year. She joined FFA because her dad was in FFA and she hopes that one day she can help her dad farm.

Jasmine’s favorite FFA activity is the Crop Show. Something she is looking forward to is trying out a new CDE team. By being in an Ag class, she learned more about the different kinds of animals. Jasmine is most proud of being the Jr. High Champion of the 2020 Crop Show and earning her very own FFA Jacket through the Blue Jackets Bright Futures Program.

Adam Johnson is a 10th grader at Sleepy Eye Public School and has been in FFA for four years. He joined FFA because he thought it would be a fun activity to do. Adam is the Chapter Treasurer and he likes it because he likes being involved in the chapter’s plans and finances. He is on the Poultry CDE team and likes it because he enjoys learning about chickens and he also likes that it relates to his SAE — raising chickens in “chicken tractors” and selling them.

Adam’s favorite FFA activity is the Crop Show. Something he is looking forward to is the State Poultry Competition. By being in FFA, he learned that anybody can be in FFA and in an Ag. class even if they don’t live on a farm. Adam is most proud of being 1st place Individual in Region VI CDE competition for Poultry and Reserve Champion in the 2020 Crop Show.