Sleepy Eye High School and St. Mary's High School announce ExCEL nominees

The ExCEL Award —Excellence in Community, Education and Leadership — is a recognition program designed exclusively for Minnesota high school juniors who are active in school activities, leaders in their schools, and who demonstrate a strong commitment to community service. Each high school in the state is invited to nominate a girl and boy for this award. (The award is sponsored by MSHSL's corporate partner Wells Fargo.) State winners will be announced later this winter.

Sleepy Eye High School has chosen Morgan Hoffmann and Mason Sellner as their nominees.

Morgan is very active in FFA, serving this year as Chapter President. FFA also provides Morgan with numerous opportunities for volunteer and service work. Morgan plays volleyball and is a cheerleader. She is on the A Honor Roll and belongs to the Honor Society and Yearbook staff. She enjoys creating promotional videos for her FFA Chapter.

Mason plays football, basketball and baseball. She is in the band and enjoys being in the school’s Fall Musical. Mason is on the A Honor Roll and belongs to FFA, Honor Society, and Knowledge Bowl team. He is an active volunteer at this church.

St. Mary’s High School’s nominees are Julia Helget and Jacob Stevens.

Julia plays volleyball, hockey, softball, and is a cheerleader. She likes to be in the school musicals and had the lead role last year. She is also in band and church choir. Julia is on the A Honor Roll. She belongs to the Honor Society and YES! Team and is on the Student Council. Julia volunteers at church, with the YES! Team, and sewed 500 face masks last winter.

Jacob plays football, basketball, and baseball. He’s known as a great singer and enjoys being in school musicals, church choir and performing as a soloist—including entertaining at the coffee shop. Jacob is on the B Honor Roll and serves on Student Council. His volunteer work includes helping at Food for Kidz, Holiday Lights in Motion, and the school blood drive.