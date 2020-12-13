Sleepy Eye Public School 5th graders appreciate local health care workers

The last two weeks in November, the students in the two 5th grade homerooms made thank you cards for health care workers at Sleepy Eye Care Center, Divine Providence Community Home, and Sleepy Eye Medical Center. This group of students posed with the thank you cards they made, front from left: Peyton Kiecker, Camryn Maher, and Kenedi Wersal. Middle: Heath Eckstein, Hayden Domeier, Chole Okerman, Kenley Jensen, and Ava Sellner. Back: Lilah Hein, Jaiden Chavez, Ethan Burbank, Ryle Ramirez, Candy Regules Castorena, and Bently Cabrera.