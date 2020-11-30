Sleepy Eye FFA Crop Show a virtual success

Katelyn Capacia, FFA Reporter

The Sleepy Eye FFA Chapter held its annual Crop Show/Greenhand Night Program, virtually, on Tuesday, Nov. 17. It was a chance for the chapter to highlight the fall events, the Greenhands, and announce the winners of the 2020 FFA Crop Show.

One hundred FFA members exhibited a total of 430 samples of corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and miscellaneous crops at the crop show. This included 37 junior high members exhibiting 111 samples and 63 high school members with 319 samples.

The purpose of the crop show is to exhibit a sample of a crop that will be judged on appearance: uniform color and size, as well as having no defects or unwanted debris. Making a crop sample for the show involves a lot of patience and attention to detail. The more time spent preparing a crop sample, the more success you will have in the end. After the crop show, the crops are stored until the county and state fairs the following summer.

The 2020 FFA Crop Show was a huge success, and would not have been possible without the involvement of the community. Thank you to everyone who contributed, including donating crops and judging the crops.

Junior High 2020 Champions

Soybeans: Damazion Porter; Wheat: Nora Coulson; Oats: Caleb Suess

Senior High 2020 Champions

Soybeans: Abigail Hornsby; Wheat: Corey Freeston; Oats: Morgan Hoffmann

Combined 7th-12th Grade Champions

Miscellaneous: Adam Johnson; Ear Corn: Jacob Schultz; Shelled Corn: Jacob Schultz

Top 10 Overall Junior High Exhibitors

Junior High Crop Show Champion, Jasmine Petermann; Reserve Champion, Samantha Price; 3rd Place, Damazian Porter; 4th Place, Caleb Suess; 5th Place, Carter Lazatin; 6th Place, Bryson Dolly; 7th Place, Destiney Dittbenner; 8th Place, Ari Krzmarzick; 9th Place, Taylor Berkner; 10th Place, Jacob Mellen

Top 10 Overall Senior High Exhibitors

Senior High Crops Champion, Jacob Schultz; Reserve Champio, Adam Johnson; 3rd Place, Morgan Hoffmann; 4th Place, Isaac Lendt; 5th Place, Jon Petermann; 6th Place, Abigail Hornsby; 7th Place, Carmen Lendt ; 8th Place, Riana Hernandez; 9th Place, Carter Swensted; 10th Place, Corey Freestone

The Sleepy Eye FFA congratulates all 100 FFA Crop Show exhibitors and wishes good luck at the County and State Fairs.