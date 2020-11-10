93rd National FFA Convention celebrated virtually

Submitted

The 93rd National FFA Convention was celebrated Oct. 27 to 29 on a virtual platform. FFA members, from Sleepy Eye and across the country, definitely missed their opportunity to flood the streets of Indianapolis with blue jackets.

The convention did highlight award winners, American FFA Degree recipients, and service efforts throughout the country.

During the convention, the Sleepy Eye FFA was named a Three Star National Chapter for growing leaders, building communities, and strengthening agriculture activities that the Sleepy Eye FFA Chapter highlighted in their National Chapter Award application. Three stars is the highest ranking out of One, Two, or Three-Star awards by National FFA.

The Sleepy Eye FFA Chapter had two American FFA Degree Recipients including: Nick Ludewig and Courtney Sellner.

During the National FFA Convention, several of Sleepy Eye FFA officers were interviewed by KNUJ Radio about their own experiences and activities they participate in for FFA.

The National Days of Service this year were held around the country, with chapters logging their service projects and hours. The Sleepy Eye Chapter logged 232 service hours with six different service projects: painting pumpkins for nursing home residents; painting windows at Countryside and the Care Center; helping put up lights for Holiday Lights in Motion; making cards for all residents at Countryside, the Care Center, and Divine; making posters for the FFA sign on Highway 14; and making cards for their third grade buddies.

“I am very proud of the accomplishments of the chapter and our two American FFA Degree Recipients. I also love that our students are finding so many ways to serve the community this year.” said Sleepy Eye FFA Advisor Mary Hoffmann.