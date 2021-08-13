Enjoy the last few weeks of summer at SEFAC

Wendy Hoffmann, SEFAC Manager

We have reached our final month of being open here at the Sleepy Eye Family Aquatic Center and the final article for the summer. Our last swimming lesson session is wrapping up on Friday, August 13. It has been a true joy teaching the children about water safety, strokes, and fun while enjoying a lifetime activity of swimming!

We do have a few private parties left in the evening but those will come to an end as of August 15. The night swims officially came to an end Aug. 1 and were a true hit. We did miss a few due to weather but for the most part we provided various nights in hopes of giving everyone an opportunity to participate in at least one of the evenings of swimming under the stars.

There is one change in our schedule beginning Aug. 16 - 20. We will be closing at 6 p.m. or earlier if we have a lack of patrons. We have noticed that it slows down quite a bit after our 5 p.m. break so if you are wanting to come please call us at 794-9501 to make sure we are open or watch our Facebook page. if we decide to close earlier we would post it on Facebook and on our lobby doors. Lap swim/water aerobics will continue from 7-8 a.m. and 7-8 p.m. It has truly been a hit this year and we thank all those that have committed to coming.

The SEFAC will officially close on Saturday, Aug. 21 at 5 p.m. We continue to use our Facebook page as a means of informing you of anything that would need to get passed on, changes, highlights, etc. If you need to contact us directly please call us at 794-9501 and if we are not available please leave a message and we will get back to you as soon as possible.

As the pool season comes to an end for 2021 there are many people I would like to thank: First and foremost, you the patrons for your continued support! Our vendors who were wonderful at working hard at keeping our concession stand stocked, the staff at the city office for all that they do behind the scenes for us at the pool, those who work in the parks department and do so much to make sure the pool is always swimmable, and the lifeguards who were true troopers with the heat this year. It takes a lot of “manpower” to run a facility like this and we are very fortunate to have people who are willing to step up and do the work. Many times I was reminded by others from surrounding communities how fortunate we are here in Sleepy Eye to have such a great facility, especially for our children! Enjoy the last few weeks of summer, stay safe, and we look forward to serving you next year at the SEFAC!