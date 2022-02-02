Free KN95 mask distribution throughout Brown County

The Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch

Brown County Public Health has received 1,000 KN95 masks to be distributed throughout the county. Masking has been a long-time recommendation to protect yourself and others from the COVID-19 virus; however, not everyone has access to high-quality masks. Those who would like a KN95 mask can receive two masks per person in their household. These masks are part of the 2.1 million masks that the state of Minnesota has secured to help provide protection against the COVID-19 virus. The public health and emergency management offices will be distributing masks to multiple locations in Comfrey, Hanska, New Ulm, Sleepy Eye, and Springfield.

As the pandemic progresses, variants of COVID-19, such as the Omicron variant, are becoming more transmissible and wearing a well-fitting mask, such as a N95 or KN95, offers high protection. The CDC currently recommends wearing the most protective mask you can that fits well and can be worn consistently. Everyone over the age of two should wear a mask in indoor public places in areas of substantial or high transmission – including Brown County. Masking is also recommended in crowded outdoor settings.

By wearing a mask correctly and consistently, it is possible to prevent getting and spreading COVID-19 in our communities. It is important to make sure that your mask fits your face (over the mouth, nose, and chin) snuggly as gaps in masks can let air and respiratory droplets in and out. More information on how to properly wear a mask can be found at https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/materials/masksafely.pdf

Masking is just one part of the multiple layers of protection that our community should be using. Up-to-date vaccinations, proper hand hygiene, staying home while sick, and testing when sick or exposed to COVID-19, are all crucial parts of slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Sleepy Eye — City Hall, Library, Schutz Family Foods, Food Shelf

Comfrey — City Hall, Mike’s Discount Foods

Hanska — City Hall

New Ulm — Library, Food Shelf

Springfield — City Hall, Library, Springfield Market, Food Shelf

For information on vaccine appointments call Brown County Public Health at 507-233-6820 or visit www.co.brown.mn.us/covidvaccine