Brown County's COVID cases up 72.1%; Minnesota cases surge 23.2%

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

New coronavirus cases leaped in Minnesota in the week ending Sunday, rising 23.2% as 8,705 cases were reported. The previous week had 7,063 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Minnesota ranked 42nd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 12.7% from the week before, with 1,031,057 cases reported. With 1.69% of the country's population, Minnesota had 0.84% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 44 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Brown County reported 74 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 43 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 3,220 cases and 40 deaths.

Within Minnesota, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Steele, Waseca and Chippewa counties. Adding the most new cases overall were Hennepin County, with 1,753 cases; Ramsey County, with 703 cases; and Anoka County, with 590. Weekly case counts rose in 63 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Olmsted, Washington and Hennepin counties.

Minnesota ranked 21st among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 61.2% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 60.7%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Minnesota reported administering another 84,541 vaccine doses, including 45,366 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 50,641 vaccine doses, including 33,851 first doses. In all, Minnesota reported it has administered 6,290,806 total doses.

Across Minnesota, cases fell in 20 counties, with the best declines in Itasca, Nobles and Clearwater counties.

In Minnesota, 31 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 35 people were were reported dead.

A total of 633,556 people in Minnesota have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 7,853 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 37,709,810 people have tested positive and 628,503 people have died.

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Aug. 22.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 724

The week before that: 571

Four weeks ago: 325

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 127,810

The week before that: 119,267

Four weeks ago: 65,419

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.