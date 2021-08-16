Brown County reports 43 new COVID cases; Minnesota cases surge 38.8%

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

New coronavirus cases leaped in Minnesota in the week ending Sunday, rising 38.8% as 7,063 cases were reported. The previous week had 5,087 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Minnesota ranked 41st among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 20.3% from the week before, with 914,968 cases reported. With 1.69% of the country's population, Minnesota had 0.77% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 46 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Brown County reported 43 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 10 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 3,146 cases and 40 deaths.

Within Minnesota, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Waseca, Mower and Kandiyohi counties. Adding the most new cases overall were Hennepin County, with 1,637 cases; Ramsey County, with 626 cases; and Dakota County, with 485. Weekly case counts rose in 72 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Hennepin, Ramsey and Anoka counties.

Minnesota ranked 21st among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 60.4% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 59.7%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Minnesota reported administering another 50,641 vaccine doses, including 33,851 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 61,833 vaccine doses, including 42,588 first doses. In all, Minnesota reported it has administered 6,206,265 total doses.

Across Minnesota, cases fell in 11 counties, with the best declines in Stearns, Rice and Lincoln counties.

In Minnesota, 35 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 26 people were were reported dead.

A total of 624,851 people in Minnesota have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 7,822 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 36,678,753 people have tested positive and 621,635 people have died.

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Aug. 15.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 577

The week before that: 438

Four weeks ago: 269

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 122,551

The week before that: 103,585

Four weeks ago: 52,507

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.