Vaccine clinic at the Pix on July 9

The Sleepy Eye Brewing and Coffee Co. is participating in Brown County Public Health's effort to provide easy access to COVID-19 vaccines. The businesses will host a vaccine clinic on Friday, July 9 from 4 to 7 p.m. The vaccine offered is the 1 dose Johnson & Johnson and the Pfizer vaccines. Manager Dave Forster said they are pleased to be a vaccine clinic location and are providing a free beer or smoothie for anyone who get the shot.

Brown County Public Health says Community Vaccine Events have become a great way to bring the COVID-19 vaccine into various Minnesota neighborhoods. Opportunities to be vaccinated are happening across the state at sporting events, schools, churches, and festivals. Brown County Public Health has also begun to schedule these events in this area to be able to reach all those who would like to be vaccinated. Events are scheduled in Sleepy Eye and New Ulm in the upcoming weeks. If businesses or organizations are interested in hosting a vaccine event, they can reach out to Brown County Public Health for more information.

The COVID-19 vaccine is free and available to anyone over the age of 12. Our youngest population under the age of 12 is not yet eligible for the vaccine, so by vaccinating those over the age of 12, we can protect the young children in our communities. The number of COVID-19 cases has declined significantly with the increase of people becoming vaccinating. Brown County has only reported five positive cases in the month of June. To continue on this trend, with new more-transmissible variants being identified, it is important to continue the vaccination efforts that are being made both here in Brown County and across the state.

Upcoming Vaccine Opportunities – Walk-Ins and Appointments Available

•Every Thursday through July 29—Brown County Community Services Building 1117 Center Street, New Ulm from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Offering Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

•Friday, July 9 — 4 to 7 p.m. at Sleepy Eye Brewing and Coffee Co. Offering 1 dose Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines.

•Saturday, July 10—9 a.m. to Noonat the KNUJ Farmers Market at Cashwise. Offering 1 dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

To make an appointment access the link on the Brown County Website: https://www.co.brown.mn.us/covidvaccine or call 507-233-6820 to make an appointment or with any vaccine questions.