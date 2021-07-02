Traditional 4th of July celebration planned for Sleepy Eye

It's back!!!

Yes, Sleepy Eye's 4th of July celebration is back . . . and it is back to normal!

Again this year the Knights of Columbus will have food and music in Allison Park during the day. The festivities will begin at 11 a.m. when the Sleepy Eye Honor Guard conducts a flag raising ceremony in the park.

The KCs' food stand will serve from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with burgers, hot dogs, kraut dogs, chips, beans, and beverages on the menu. The St. Mary's Middle and High School students will cover dessert with their ice cream sandwich stand.

Musical entertainment will be provided by the Sleepy Eye Concertina Club. Everyone is invited to the park to eat, socialize and tap their toes.

Stick around until dusk (9:30-ish) for the always spectacular fireworks display over Sleepy Eye Lake, provided by the City of Sleepy Eye and set off by the Sleepy Eye Fire Department.

The Avenue of Flags at Home Cemetery is another well-loved Sleepy Eye tradition on the 4th of July. The flags will be on display Sunday, weather permitting—they can not be displayed if it is raining. Volunteers to help with the task of putting up and taking down the flags are always welcome. Put up starts at 6 a.m.; take down is at 5 p.m.