Severe blood shortage prompts SEMC Blood Drive on July 2

Sleepy Eye Medical Center will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, July 2 at the Sleepy Eye Event Center. Donors are strongly urged to give to help ensure lifesaving blood products are available for patients. Hospital demand across the nation continues to outpace donations, and your help is vital. Donors will receive an exclusive Red Cross embroidered hat, while supplies last.

Appointments are required. To schedule an appointment, call the Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org and enter “56085” or “Sleepy Eye Event Center” as a drive location. Double reds will be accepted at this drive. Donors are required to wear a mask.

To check eligibility, prospective donors can call 1-866-236-3276.