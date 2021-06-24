New Ulm Police release name of deceased man who shot himself during traffic stop

NUPD news release

New Ulm Police Department news release

At 8:13 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22 an officer with the New Ulm Police Department initiated a traffic stop for a vehicle equipment violation in the 500 block of 7th South St. in New Ulm. Two additional New Ulm police officers arrived moments later to assist if needed.

During the encounter, the initial officer suspected the vehicle driver, Ryan Steinbach, 36, of Fairfax, was possibly impaired. While attempting to investigate this matter, Steinbach became non-compliant and then combative. During the ensuing struggle, Steinbach produced a handgun that was in his possession and made suicidal related statements to officers. As officers struggled to take the handgun from Steinbach, Steinbach shot himself.

Steinbach was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and ultimately a Twin Cities metro area medical facility where, at approximately 12:36 AM on Wednesday, June 23rd, he died from his injury.

All New Ulm Police Department officers on scene were wearing activated body worn cameras. The images/recordings from those cameras, as well as those from a nearby squad car camera system, are being analyzed and will not be released at this time.

This incident remains under investigation by the New Ulm Police Department with assistance from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.