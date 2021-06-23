Chasing Our Tails reignites purchase of former Del Monte plant in Sleepy Eye

Kurk Kramer, Sleepy Eye EDA Coordinator, shared the news today that Chasing Our Tails announced that the purchase of the former Del Monte facility in Sleepy Eye has been reignited.

Chasing Our Tails and Seneca Foods have reentered into a purchase agreement on June 23 for the facility located at 100 9th Avenue SW, Sleepy Eye.

Current expectations are for Chasing Our Tails to take possession of the facility no later than August 15, 2021.

Stephen Trachtenberg, President of Chasing Our Tails said, "We are excited to re-sign this purchase agreement today, and to begin operations in the Fall of 2021. The facility in Sleepy Eye is integral to the continued growth of all of our company operations in 2021 and beyond. My entire team looks forward to becoming a part of the Sleepy Eye Community"