Minnesota News and Outreach—COVID-19 vaccine update

Minnesota Department of Health

Minnesota is aware of media reports from Jan. 12 that the federal government has changed their guidance on vaccine distribution to include people 65 and older and those 18-64 with underlying conditions that make them more susceptible to complications from COVID-19. We are waiting for more details and guidelines from the federal government on these reports.

At this point no additional vaccine doses have been made available for Minnesota. Until there are more details about how much vaccine Minnesota will receive and when it will arrive, the State continues to distribute the extremely limited vaccine supply allocated each week. Our focus continues to be immunizing for impact – targeting those most at risk of contracting COVID-19 and those most at risks of serious complications if they get it.

If the vaccine supply increases in the near term, we are ready for it. We have been planning for vaccines to be more broadly available for months. The next group most likely will include people whose age puts them at higher risk for serious health complications if they contract COVID-19. The changes we’ve heard about from the federal government are consistent with our thinking and planning.

As we learn more, we will work to make sure everyone who is eligible for a vaccine knows how, where, and when they can get their shots. Everyone’s opportunity to get vaccinated will come; it will just take some time.

