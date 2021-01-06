Hagedorn: "Storming the U.S. Capitol is not acceptable....

From Congressman Jim Hagedorn's Facebook page, posted around 2:55 p.m.:

Many times, since being elected to Congress, I have voiced support for lawful protest, but have strongly condemned acts of violence and anarchy, routinely perpetrated by leftist activists.

Today’s protest in D.C., which led to a breach of the U.S. Capitol, brings the same response. What is being perpetrated by a forceful fraction of protesters is unacceptable and I condemn all illegal actions.

To maintain the rule of law and preserve a civil society, citizens must follow the lawful commands of our fine law enforcement officers and obey the law.

Storming the U.S. Capitol is not acceptable, and I condemn in the strongest possible terms those who have breached the area and disrupted House and Senate deliberations. As Americans, this is not how we settle debates and disagreements. It is time for calm and order.

I have attended scores of political rallies and protests, all peaceful. I continue to encourage all concerned Americans to be involved in the political process - to speak out and make their views known, but do so within the confines of the law.

Jim Hagedorn