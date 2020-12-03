You can help slow the surge of COVID-19 cases in Brown County

The rapid and ongoing increase in COVID-19 cases in Brown County has been overwhelming for the Brown County Public Health staff who are trying to manage information and do contact tracing.

During Gov. Walz’s Monday press conference, Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said Minnesota is a hot spot. The same might be said of Brown County which recorded over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases during the month of November.

On Sunday afternoon, Nov. 29, BPCH shared this graphic on their Facebook page,

along with the following message:

“If you test positive for COVID-19 we may not get you called right away, please follow the steps below to isolate yourself and alert any of your close contacts who you were around while symptomatic, or two days prior to your test if not symptomatic, so they can be aware and self quarantine.”

We all have a part to play in reducing the strain on our medical facilities and public health system. Please wear a mask and stay home as much as possible.