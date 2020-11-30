Sleepy Eye YES! Team says: Recycle your Holidays!

Sleepy Eye’s YES! (Youth Eco Solutions) Team is once again sponsoring a collection of unwanted holiday light strings. Don’t through them away — recycle them!

Drop off sites include Sleepy Eye Ace Hardware, Schutz Family Foods, St. Mary’s Church and School, Sleepy Eye Public Schools, Trinity Lutheran Church, and Brown County R.E.A.

The collection runs until Jan. 22.

Sleepy Eye’s community collection will be given to Jobs Plus, Inc. in Waseca, an agency which supplies jobs for adults with special needs. The lights are dismantled and then recycled by a facility in the Twin Cities.