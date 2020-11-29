Make some Sleepy Eye kids happy — support Santa’s Closet

The Sertoma Club of New Ulm will once again collect gifts for Brown County children through their Santa’s Closet project.

Organizers said it is a very challenging year (for all of us) but luckily, there are still many places that are willing to help with donations.

In Sleepy Eye. new unwrapped toys and gifts can be dropped off at Americana Bank, BIC Graphic, Brown County REA, and Schwarz Farms. The last day to drop off gifts in Sleepy Eye is Dec. 10.

Cash donations may be mailed to: Sertoma Club of New Ulm, PO Box 692, New Ulm 56073.