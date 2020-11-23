Construction season over in Sleepy Eye, snow removal season starts

Mike Hardin

This should be the final update on the construction projects for the season. Crews have finished up work for this season for both the Street & Utility project and the 12th Avenue and St. Mary’s Street project.

The plan was to have the new roads open on the 12th Avenue project by now, but with the moisture we have had lately and the fact that the ground has not frozen yet, they are too soft and muddy. As soon as the ground freezes and the roads firm up, we will get these roads open to traffic. The plan then is to leave these roads open throughout the winter months, but we may have to close them again in the spring when the ground starts to thaw, and the roads get soft again. Next summer when construction begins again crews will be installing curb and gutter, sidewalk, and constructing the asphalt surface.

All the streets that were affected by the Street & Utility project are back open to traffic. Most of these streets only have the first layer of asphalt on them, therefore when snow removal happens, we will not be plowing these streets from curb to curb. Plows need to stay away from the curb line so that they do not damage the concrete gutter edge. Please note, this is nothing new, we have always done this in the past. Next season there will just be some punch list items to complete, along with putting down the final layer of asphalt.

Construction season is now over, and snow season is upon us. The city will once again be using Nixle to notify residents of snow emergencies, so if you have not already signed up for these notifications please do so. Once a snow emergency has been declared please do your best to get your vehicles off the street so that our snowplow operators can get the streets cleared efficiently.

As always, if you have any questions or concerns feel free to contact me at 794-4371.