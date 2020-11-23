Sleepy Eye FFA announces October’s outstanding members

Carmen Lendt, FFA Reporter

Sleepy Eye FFA

Sleepy Eye FFA members of the month for October are Anna Rossbach, Brooke Arneson, and Noah Rossbach. Officer of the month is McKenna Dockter.

Anna Rossbach is a 9th grader at Sleepy Eye Public School. It is her second year in FFA, and she wanted to be in FFA because she wanted to explore the world of agriculture. Anna is involved in the Poultry CDE Team. She really likes the hands-on competition and learning about something new.

Anna’s favorite FFA activity is the Drive-in Movie night. She is looking forward to poultry contests this year. Anna has learned about different food productions and the history of agriculture by being in Ag class. The award she is most proud of is 2019 1st Place Region VI Poultry Team.

Brooke Arneson is a 10th grader grader at Sleepy Eye Public School. It is her second year in FFA. She joined because she wanted to acquire new agricultural knowledge as well as improve life long skills, such as leadership, and wanted to meet more friends. Brooke likes being on the Floriculture CDE Team because she likes to learn and identify the names of plants and flowers. She knows she will be able to use the knowledge and apply it to her daily life.

Brooke’s favorite FFA activity is writing letters to her third grade pen pal. This year Brooke is looking forward to competing on the floriculture team and hopefully advancing to state. By being in Ag class and FFA, she has learned the basics of plants and flowers and how to identify them. She has also learned how to use food grown or produced in recipes. Brooke has earned two FFA awards, the Freshman Top Scholar Award and the FFA Greenhand Degree.

Noah Rossbach is a 7th grader at Sleepy Eye Public School. It is his first year in FFA. Noah joined FFA because his siblings were in it and they had fun. He just joined the Poultry CDE Team. He likes grading eggs in the poultry contest.

Noah’s favorite FFA activity is the Poultry Team. He is most looking forward to the lock-in this year. Through FFA, he has learned how to grade eggs, identify chicken parts, and a lot about the poultry industry. He has learned how plants grow through Ag class. Noah is most proud of this Member of the Month Award.

McKenna Dockter is a senior at Sleepy Eye Public School and it is her sixth year in FFA. She decided to join because she wanted to become more outgoing and find good leadership opportunities for the future.

McKenna is the 1st Vice President on the officer team. She likes being Vice President because she has many responsibilities and it helps her with her time management. She is on the Floriculture CDE team because she loves to work with flowers and also enjoys the members of the team. Her SAE project is usually working at the Railway Bar and Grill, but is currently not working due to COVID-19.

McKenna’s favorite FFA activity is fruit sales and she would like to try the crop show this year. McKenna has learned a lot about cars through her class in auto maintenance. Some awards she has earned are Blue and Gold Award, Sophomore Achievement Award, Star Greenhand Award, and Top 5 for BIG Team.