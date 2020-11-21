Sleepy Eye GFWC Qui Vive Club donated to $200 to Sleepy Eye Police Department

Sleepy Eye Police Chief Matt Andres spoke at the GFWC Qui Vive Club meeting on Nov. 5. Chief Andres said that policing is different due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There are seven officers on the Sleepy Eye force and if any number would become sick, it would be difficult to fill their schedules. He has talked with Sheriff Jason Seidl and each department would cover for the other, if needed. At the station, glass dividers are utilized and spaces are cleaned after each shift. Each officer carries along a bag of supplies.

Andres said there is more communication with certain state entities, along with more sharing of information. He added that mental health breakdowns happen more now and he would wish for a social worker to go along on shifts.

The club donated $200 to the Sleepy Eye Police Department - presenting the check to Andres at the meeting.