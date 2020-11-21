Free curbside adult meal distribution at SEPS on Sunday Nov. 22, 1 to 3 p.m.

Sleepy Eye Public School has been awarded a grant from the Minnesota Department of Education to become a feeding hub for adults in our community. A curbside meal distribution will be held on Sunday, Nov. 22, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Elementary School front doors.

The meals are free; everyone is welcome and proof of income is not needed.

Each household adult will receive 14 meals during this pickup, including breakfast, lunch, supper, fresh produce, and milk.

Student meals will also be available to pickup at time of adult distribution.

First come, first served. The school asks that you do not block traffic.