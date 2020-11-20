Sleepy Eye City Council meetings: sell residential lot; canvass election results

The Tuesday, Nov. 10 City Council meeting was held virtually due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in the county. The agenda was slim and the council conducted business efficiently.

The council accepted Mike Carr’s resignation from the Hospital Board and the Mayor’s appointment of Joann Schmidt to the Hospital Board.

Held the first reading of an ordinance to sell lot 3 block 2 Snow’s First Addition (1005 Maple Street SE) to Jeff and Caitlyn Pietig for $55,000 and approved their request to defer payment of sewer and water assessment until hookup. The second reading will be held next month and the council will set the interest rate on the deferral at the time.

Engineer Dave Palm told the council the final work for this year is being wrapped up on both the Street & Utility project and the 12th Avenue/St. Mary’s Street project. Palm said a stop sign will be erected at the intersection of the new portion of Elm Street NE and 12th Avenue. The new gravel roads will be open to traffic when conditions allow.

On Friday, Nov. 13 the council held a special meeting the canvass election results.

Following are the details of the city election results.

Mayor

Ward 1: Andrew Kelton, 275; Wayne Pelzel, 399; Write-in, 1.

Ward 2: Andrew Kelton, 371; Wayne Pelzel, 648; Write-in, 1.

Council member Ward 1: Scott Krzmarzick, 425; Jonn Schmidt, 250; Write-in, 0.

Council member Ward 2: Christina Andres, 496; Crystal Uys, 204; Rajeana Wick, 223; Charles Forster, 74; Write-in, 1.

The next City Council meeting is Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. The Truth in Taxation hearing is first on the agenda.