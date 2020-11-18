Sleepy Eye Parks Director Steve Lingen retires

Sleepy Eye Parks Department Director Steve Lingen is retiring after almost 21 years with the city. A private gathering of his co-workers was held in his honor. Lingen (center) is pictured with City Manager Bob Elston and Public Works Director Mike Hardin. Lingen’s famous baker wife, Percy, supplied the yummy treats. Lingen said he is ready to enjoy some time off, “Maybe I’ll go out fishing with Daryl” [Bergs, former Parks Director].