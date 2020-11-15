Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s High School inducts members to the Minnesota Honor Society

These St. Mary's High School students were inducted into the school’s chapter of the Minnesota Honor Society this fall, front from left: Sydney Windschitl, Emma Currans, and Reagan Severson. Middle: Megan Ahlness, Madison Mathiowetz, and Kya Krzmarzick. Back: Jacob Lux, Regina Surprenant, Maryanne Larsen, and Julia Helget.

These students earned this honor last school year, but induction was postponed until this fall. Their service projects included: Emma Currans and Jacob Lux prepared frozen meals for the Handmaids, Regina Surprenant and Maryanne Larsen painted onesies and collected supplies for Options in Mankato, Sydney Windschitl and Megan Ahlness organized a collection for Southern Minnesota Crisis Nursery, Julia Helget and Madison Mathiowetz made masks for the Sleepy Eye Medical Center, Kya Krzmarzick and Reagan Severson made bracelets for mothers who have miscarriages and delivered them to the Sleepy Eye Medical Center.