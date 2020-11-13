Sleepy Eye School Board election results finally complete; Gonzalez wins on write-in votes

On Thursday, Nov. 12 at 5:30 p.m. the Sleepy Eye District 84 Board of Education met in special session to canvass (make official) the results of the Nov. 3 election. With only two candidates on the ballot for three positions, a large number of write-in votes needed to be counted by Brown County Election Officials. That vote was slowed by a staffing shortage in the county election office due to COVID-19 cases. The write-in vote totals were reported to the Sleepy Eye School District on Thursday, in time for the scheduled canvassing meeting.

Two local women had put themselves in the race as write-in candidates — Sandra Gonzalez and Ashley Braulick. When the votes were all tallied, Gonzalez had received the most write-in votes.

The official election results for Sleepy Eye School District 84 Board of Education:

Darla Remus (re-elected) 2,147

Joleen Dittbenner (re-elected) 1,789

Write-in: Sandra Gonzalez 138

Write-in: Ashley Braulick 103

Write-in: Other—less than 5 votes each, 69; 12 bla