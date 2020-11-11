SUBSCRIBE NOW
Waiting for School Board election results

Deb Moldaschel
The Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch

As of the end of the business day on Monday, the Brown County election office had not yet tallied the write-in ballots for District 84 Board of Education. Two local women, Sandra Gonzalez and Ashley Braulick, had announced they were seeking the write-in vote. Election official, Jean Prochniak, Brown County Auditor-Treasurer, said her office had experienced COVID-19 cases among the staff, leaving them short-handed during the very busy election week. Prochniak also said the process for counting write-in votes is a bit cumbersome and simply had not been completed yet. “We hope to have this wrapped up by end of day tomorrow [Tuesday, after this issue of the Herald-Dispatch goes to press] . . . but there are absolutely no promises,” Prochniak said. “We are truly trying.  This is not easy.” The District 84 Board of Education has a special meeting set for Thursday, Nov. 12 at 5:30 p.m. to canvass election returns. Hopefully the numbers from the county will have been received by that time.