Waiting for School Board election results

As of the end of the business day on Monday, the Brown County election office had not yet tallied the write-in ballots for District 84 Board of Education. Two local women, Sandra Gonzalez and Ashley Braulick, had announced they were seeking the write-in vote. Election official, Jean Prochniak, Brown County Auditor-Treasurer, said her office had experienced COVID-19 cases among the staff, leaving them short-handed during the very busy election week. Prochniak also said the process for counting write-in votes is a bit cumbersome and simply had not been completed yet. “We hope to have this wrapped up by end of day tomorrow [Tuesday, after this issue of the Herald-Dispatch goes to press] . . . but there are absolutely no promises,” Prochniak said. “We are truly trying. This is not easy.” The District 84 Board of Education has a special meeting set for Thursday, Nov. 12 at 5:30 p.m. to canvass election returns. Hopefully the numbers from the county will have been received by that time.