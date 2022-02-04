Fishing Derby this Sunday!

Don't miss the Sleepy Eye Sportsmen's Club's 40th Annual Fishing Derby on Sleepy Eye Lake this Sunday, Feb. 6. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. with contest fishing from Noon to 3 p.m. Come out to the lake and enjoy the fishing, friendly atmosphere, food, and door and raffle prizes—Grand Prize Raffle drawing held at 3:15 p.m. There are cash prizes and trophies for the three largest fish in six categories.

The proceeds from this event are used by the Sportsmen's Club to support our parks, area lakes, and many local organizations.