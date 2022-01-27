40th Annual Fishing Derby on Sleepy Eye Lake is Sunday, Feb. 6

The fun on Sleepy Eye Lake will continue with the annual Fishing Derby sponsored by the Sleepy Eye Sportsmen's Club on Sunday, Feb. 6 from noon to 3 p.m. This is not just any fishing derby, it's the 40th Annual Fishing Derby!

The guys in the Sportsmen's Club started this event 40 years ago with just a scattering of people fishing on the lake. Over the year's it has grown to be one of the largest ice fishing contests around. Fun features include the many door prizes and raffles to fit any budget, along with food and refreshments.

Again this year, the top prize in the Grand Prize Raffle ($20 per ticket) is an Ice Castle Fish House. New this year — in celebration of the big anniversary — is a 2022 Can-Am Outlander ATV. The Grand Prize Raffle again includes eight large cash prizes as well. Club member Lynn Krenz said that anyone who hasn't bought their raffle ticket yet can check at Miller Sellner, Expressway, or Ace Hardware to see if they still have a few to sell.

There are also $1, $5, and $10 raffles. Each person registered to fish ($5) is also entered in the door prize drawing which includes top prizes of a Hummingbird Helix Fish Finder and a Big Buddy Heater, along with many more prizes.

There are cash prizes and trophies for the three largest fish in six categories: northerns, bass, walleyes, sunfish, perch, and crappies. Fishing is from noon to 3 p.m. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. and Krenz said, "Come early. we expect a big crowd."

The success of this annual fishing derby is due to the work of the Sportsmen's Club members and over 75 businesses that contribute as sponsors of the event.

The Sleepy Eye Sportsmen's Club uses the profits from the fishing derby to make financial contributions to local and area parks and lakes projects, along with generous donations to a number of other community organizations.