HLM off to another great season of bringing cheer

The Holiday Lights in Motion season is here! The lights were turned on Thanksgiving evening and drew a steady stream of traffic right from the start. Saturday evening, Nov. 27, the Chamber of Commerce's Light the Night walk-thru event drew 450 to 500 visitors, according to Chamber Executive Christina Andres. See the Chamber's Facebook page for some fun photos from that night.

"It was such a nice night and everyone enjoyed the special horse carriage rides," Andres said. "The cookies, hot chocolate and popcorn didn't last long but we had so much fun it didn't matter. By some miracle the parking situation worked fine. Just when we thought we couldn't fit another car someone else would drive away. We're already thinking of how we can handle larger crowds next year when we expect to have a visit from Santa Claus again."

The Holiday Light in Motion Committee has a number of special event nights planned that will include the concession stand and Hay Wagon rides. These events are from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on the following dates: Dec. 3, 4, 10, 11, 12 (with Live Nativity 5 to 7 p.m.), 17, 18, 19, 26, and 31.

New this year is a second wagon for rides, this one with a ramp entry, made possible through a donation of $5,000 from Central Region Cooperative. According to a press release, Holiday Lights in Motion has been honored as a source of pride by Central Region Cooperative and Cenex®, the energy brand of CHS.

“We are humbled to be in a community that hosts this wonderful attraction, and community members that are generous with their time and talents to make this event a success each year,” said Megan Hoffmann, human resource coordinator at Central Region Cooperative.

The grant was provided through an initiative that encourages Cenex dealers, retailers and distributors to share stories about what makes their local communities special. Now in its third year, the initiative has granted more than $300,000 to Cenex communities.

Bill Pelzel, CRC Energy Department Manager, nominated Holiday Lights in Motion for the honor. He said, "We're so lucky to have this in Sleepy Eye—it's certainly a 'source of pride' and we're so appreciative of the volunteers who make it happen each year."

“The Cenex brand is committed to supporting and celebrating what makes hometowns across America special,” said Mark Vanderlinde, communications manager at CHS. “We are proud of our Cenex dealers, like Central Region Cooperative, who play an active role in supporting their local organizations and event as well as the people in their community.”