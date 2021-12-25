Letters to Santa Claus from Kindergarten and 1st grade students at Sleepy Eye Elementary School

The Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch

Mrs. Rossbach's Kindergarten class

Mrs. Rossbach's kindergarten class, front from left: Anthony Ehlers, Michael Ludewig, Spencer Fix, Karmela Krenz, Brooklyn Walters, Jeramiah Velasquez, Mariah Hernandez. Middle: Ayden Odegard, Adriana Martinez, Waylon Schauman, Evelyn Woltjer, Lennon Braulick, Keaton Evers, Amilya Moldan. Back: Lucas Sellner, Matias Gonzalez, Liam Uys, Noah Urbano, Henry Stevermer, Hudson Kuebler, Hunter Geisler.

DEAR SANTA CLAUS —

My name is Amilya Moldan. I am 6 years old. Why do you like cookies so much? I like to eat candy canes. I will give my cousin who lives at my house a present. I would like a barbie car and barbie things. Thank you Santa! Love, Amilya

My name is Evelyn Woltjer. I am 5 years old. Why do you come at night? I wish for you to come during the day so I can see you Santa. I will give grandma a tractor. I want an Alicorn that has wings and a horn. Love, Evelyn

My name is Hunter Geisler. I am 6 years old. Why do you wear gloves? Why do you have on a belt? I want to give my brother a game so we can play together. I would like games for Christmas. I want Candy Land, The Sneaky Snacky Squirrel game and Connect 4. Love, Hunter

My name is Karmela Krenz  I am 5 years old. Why do you have reindeers? I will give gifts to my mom, dad and brother. I want a pink unicorn that flies. Thank You for all the presents you give me. I like snow and sledding. Love, Karmela

My name is Anthony Ehlers. I am 5 years old. Please bring your reindeer. I want to see them. I want to give my mom a tractor for Christmas. I want a horse and 2 combines for my dad and Ava. Love, Anthony

My name is Lennon Braulick. I am 6 years old. I would like to see your toy shop. I want to know what your reindeer eat. I want to give my brother a hunting pad, so his knees don’t hurt. I want a toy nerf gun. Love, Lennon

My name is Michael Ludewig. I am 5 years old. How do you make toys? I want to give presents to my mom and dad. I want fidgets for Christmas. I also hope it snows. I love building snowmen. Love, Michael

My name is Brooklyn Walter. I am 5 years old. How is my new puppy doing? I am going to give you cookies. I am going to give my sisters presents. I am going to give Val a makeup table. I am going to give Miah an iPad. I want my pet little piggy. It walks with a leash and has a bottle in case it gets thirsty. Love, Brooklyn

My name is Jeramiah Velaquez. I am 5 years old. I want a toy for Christmas. Love, Jeremiah

My name is Liam Uys. I am 5 years old. Why do you have a beard? Why do you have to have a sled? I want to give my sister the Barbie Dream House. I want an excavator and a tractor. Why is snow white? I hope we have snow for Christmas. Love, Liam

My name is Noah Urbano. I am 5 years old. What is your favorite Christmas pie? I would like to give my best friend Nolan a dinosaur. I want a nerf gun for Christmas. Love, Noah

My name is Henry Stevermer. I am 6 years old. Do you have a beard? Do you have a hat? Do you have a special shirt? I want to give gifts to my mom and dad and my grandma and grandpa. I want nerf gun toys. I like the snow so I can have a snowball fight with my dad. Love, Henry

My name is Lucas Sellner. I am 5 years old. How are the toys doing? I want to give grandma a John Deere tractor. I also want a John Deere tractor. Love, Lucas

My name is Keaton Evers. I am 5 years old. I Love Santa. How do you make all those toys? I want to give my mom candles for Christmas. I want an RC Airplane. I will make cookies and give you some. I will give your reindeer food too. Love, Keaton

My name is Spencer Fix. I am 5 years old. Why do you have your elves? How are your reindeer magical? I will give my sister a unicorn. I will give my grandparents a new pair of glasses. I want a soccer ball for Christmas. I also would like a monkey. Thank You! Love, Spencer

My name is Ayden Hehn. I am 6 years old. How do you fly with your reindeer and so far away? I will give my mom a cat for Christmas.  I want a wolf, deer, fox, frog, reindeers and some kind of bears, eagles, and a jaguar and a snow leopard.and a dog. Love, Ayden

My name is Waylon Schauman. I am 5 years old. How many reindeer do you have? What are your reindeer names? I like to give presents to my cousin Lennon, he is 3 years old. I want to give mom a paper that says I Love Mom and her present would be new shoes. I want to give my Dad a purple thing cause he likes purple. I will give my brother rainbow legos. I want Hot Wheels cars, monster trucks, a Paw Patrol Tower and car and Minion Toys. Love Waylon

My name is Hudson Kuebler. I am 6 years old. I want to give my cousin a football for Christmas. I want a wrestling figure for Christmas. I also want a big monster truck with a remote control. I will go to my grandma and grandpa’s house and open presents at Christmas, Thank You. Love, Hudson

My name is Adriana Martinez. I am 5 years old. I always sleep when you come. When I wake up I always see you brought presents but your gone. Please come when I’m awake. I want to give my dad and mom new case phones. I want a new toy sink cause mine is broke. Thank You. Love, Adriana

My name is Mariah Hernandez. I am 5 years old. What do you like to do when you are not busy? I like to be on my iPad. I like to give away my toys to someone else who likes them. I want slime for Christmas. I also would like another baby doll. I like playing with Maria in the snow. Love, Mariah

My name is Matias Gonzalez. I am 5 years old. I want to give you a hug Santa! I will give my family presents. I want to give my brother an XBOX. I would like a PS5. I also would like Minecraft. I like games. Love, Matias

Ms. Leimer's Kindergarten class

Ms. Leimer's Kindergarten class, front from left: Jaella Schauman, Nolan Deibele, Jaycee Romberg, Everlee Rasmussen, Adriel Martinez, Andrei Dominguez, Mavrik Saenz, Romeo Parra. MIddle: Julieta Munoz, Reed Grausam, Joey Seifert, Jonathan Trevino, Jeremiah Perez, Finley Guyer, Ms. Schieffert. Back: Ms. Leimer, Kaisley Luepke, Issac Bluhm, Levi Sellner, Tucker Reding, Ryan Dena. Not pictured: Will Petersen.

Dear Santa, How do you drive a sleigh? For Christmas this year I would like a train set. I think I have been really good this year. Love, Joey Seifert 

Dear Santa, I would like to say hello to you. For Christmas this year I would like a big Barbie head to practice hair on. I think I have been really nice this year. Love, Kaisley Lueke

Dear Santa, Do you or the elves fix toys? For Christmas this year I would like a puppy Christmas ornament that looks like my dog Coco. I have been really nice this year. Love, Jaella Schauman 

Dear Santa, Did you send Ellie the elf to our classroom? For Christmas this year I just want to be with my family. I also really like dolls. I think I have been really nice this year. Love, Julieta Munoz

Dear Santa, For Christmas this year I would really like some Hot Wheels cars. I have been really nice this year. Love, Issac Bluhm

Dear Santa, How did you get so big and tall? For Christmas this year I would like John Deer tractors. This year I have been really nice. Love, Reed Grausam 

Dear Santa, How do reindeer fly? For Christmas this year I would like a banana to give to my baby brother. I would also like a baby. This year I have been pretty nice. Love, Tucker Reding

Dear Santa, Do you have elves? This year for Christmas I would like some new LOL dolls. I have been nice this year. Love, Jaycee Romberg 

Dear Santa, How can you go down chimneys? Do you ever get stuck? For Christmas this year I would really like smelly markers like my teacher has. I have been super nice this year. Love, Finley Guyer

Dear Santa, Do you make presents? For Christmas this year I would like a remote control monster truck and a soccer ball. I have been nice this year. Love, Jonathan Trevino 

Dear Santa, How many elves do you have? For Christmas this year I would like a red Case IH tractor. I have been nice this year. Love, Levi Sellner

Dear Santa, Where do your elves live? For Christmas this year I would like a toy semi-truck. I have been really nice this year. Love, Nolan Deibele

Dear Santa, How do you get into our chimneys? For Christmas this year I would like a toy rocket ship. I have been nice this year. Love, Will Petersen

Dear Santa, I would love to meet you. For Christmas this year I would like a Batman action figure. I have been nice this year. Love, Ryan Dena

Dear Santa, What is your favorite kind of cookie? I think Christmas cookies are probably your favorite For Christmas this year I would like a nutcracker family. I have been a very nice girl this year. Love, Everlee Rasmussen

Dear Santa, Do you only eat cookies? For Christmas this year I would like a skateboard. I have been nice this year. Love, Jeremiah Perez

Dear Santa, What is Christmas like at the North Pole? For Christmas this year I would like Spiderman toys. I have been really nice this year. Love, Romeo Parra

Dear Santa, For Christmas this year I would like Zombie toys. I have been extra nice this year. Love, Andrei Dominguez

Dear Santa, For Christmas this year I would really like a toy train. I have been good this year. Love, Adriel Martinez

Dear Santa, For Christmas this year I would like a boat. A real one or a toy one. I would also like smelly markers like my teacher has. I have been really good this year. Love, Mavrik Saenz

Mrs. Braulick's 1st grade class

Mrs. Braulick's 1st grade class, front from left: Brynnley Helget, Ava Ehlers, Natalie Neubarth, Bristol Nachreiner, Amelia Konkol, Harley Deree, Arik Rehbein, and Wesley Madson. Back: Jaycee Krebsbach, Brandon Hardin, Isaac Havemeier, Ryo Castorena, Bentley Cooper, Karin Barka, and Alexa Gonzalez.

Dear Santa, Do you like cadecas? I like pesu. I would like a now rc car a now slipr. cen you Bring dad a towl. Mere cimimis. Luve, Brandon Hardin

Dear Santa, how dus alf’s fly? my BiRTHDAY is jAnuARY 13. I would like 18toy baby. I like You. Do grat. Love Amelia Konkol

Dear Santa, Do you like chocolate milk? I am in first grade. I would like pokemon cards and Andreas would like peekachu. Merry Christmos. Love Anotonio Sanchez

Dear santa, how wr elvss mad.? my mom wl like l0 dolrss. I wid like trux. and to my dad wont a coir. How r you doeen> mare crissmiss. Ryo Regules Castorena

Dear Santa, How old I Rodof? I like Disoris. I would like T-erex. Love Ava Ehlers.

Dear Santa, how menee elvs do you have? I like cocees. I would like a elvz on the shelf. My mom would like a now dishwoshr. Love Jaycee Krebsbach

Dear Santa, want is your fafrit colr? My fafrit colr is purple. I would like dolls. My brutrs will like a dinsor car. I hope your saf. Love Harley Deree

Dear Santa, wiy do you have magick? I wont a exbox with mincraft and foornsinladr and frtnit. my Dad neds a noo snomobeel. I hoop you macit. Love Isaac Havemeier

Dear Santa, What is your favrete Elf? My favrete cuylr is purpl. I would like a Rpuzel doll. Krin and Greta twin dolls. happy hollday. Love Karin Barka

Dear santa wiy rae you mashik?I am in frst grad. I would a like a toy grbitruck. I am six yers old. Willie would a Lagos maduloxuin play set. Love Sammy Petersen

Dear Santa haw do your ranbr’s fliy? wut ckuoceys do you lick? I am 6 yersz old. My fovrit culr is red. I wuold like rocking char. Love Natalie Neubarth love Santa

Dear Santa, How do your elvs fliy? I am sevin. I waold like Hatchimols. my mom wonts cosee pujamus. I love you. Love Bristol Nachreiner

Dear Santa, When is Christmas? I would like a new dinosaur. Mom wants make up. I am six years old. Wesley Madson

Dear Santa, Do you lick roodof the randeel? do you lieck a Elf? I do. I wot V bucs. miy dad wons 2,000 doloors. I am 6 yes od. Love Bentlet Cooper

Dear Santa, How do you make elfs? I have 3 cats named, Dot Lune and Moon. I would like , a feed the cat game, my dad would like a, new car, I hope you will be ok. Love Alexa. Gonzalez

Dear Santa, how do your raindears fly? I am seven years old. I would like hachamols. my mom whonts resces. be safe. Love Brynnley Helget

Mrs. Mathiowetz' 1st grade class

Mrs. Mathiowetz' 1st grade class, front from left: Emma Briones, Trygve Coulson, Roman Helget, Apollo Saari, Evian Pool. Middle: Naila Jacobo, Ava Todd, Kaitlyn Ziegenhagen, Hadlee Hansen, Rachel Hulsey, Kiara Hanson, Roberto Vazquez. Back: Allen Poplow Jr, Yendi Trevino, Brinley Peterson, Kayden Seifert. Not pictured: Celeste Arista-Molina, Giovanni Marquez, Aunizia Mills, Kyanna Guerra, Pablo Castro.

Dear Santa What kind of cookies do you like? I want a super mario 3d. Will you bring my mom some flowers. Have a Merry Christmas Love Allen P

Dear Santa, How dus Your randeeyr fliy. I wont a noo borbee jreem has. and noo closs. and noo shooss. can mY mom hav noo fantssee closs. and mY Dad fantssee closs. can mY familY hav Iprow max fon. can I have pypYee and goull toy. and minee brand. brbees. And noo nefonss gllo in the darc toY. hav a grat crismiss. Yendi T

Dear Santa! hav do you go in chimnes? can i have a ipHone13 can you give my bruthr some thing hes allwhys whatde. can you give my mom a phot my and my grandpo plese and can I have two dogs  from Roman have fun

Drar how do wor randr fae?I wot a cramra. can you git kate a pophtawor twonu. hav ea grayt crismis love Rachel H

Dear santa, I want to no how do ranedears fly? and i want a little ranedear that can sing and that can walk. mom wants a hareapotr books. marecrismis. celeste love sante

Dear Santa war do you lif. I wan a bul ridr. can gif mae Mom A parazantz. huv a gud trip. luv Giovanni M

Dear santa, haw do you devr pisit? i wot a dog.BrecKin wot a rodox gifKcr. gulu lac santa. love Brinley P

santu hao do you mayck toeeys? I wot a puee. can you beeg a Ziu a puee and astufdoll beeg my kusin a big daeey. haqee holibays lve Aunizia M

Dear Santa, Santa hao yro Say Rwx? Santa i wot lot a gam. Attcis like kitten Santa macismi crsemis. luv Apollo S

Dear santa How do you rid Your sla? I wot a fon can you bring Jonah a cpr. I wot A TableT. hav a nic isi christmus. thnkYou luv Kiara H PS I wat bab Yoda. shoes

Dear Santa Haw do yar rain Dear fli? i wont winGs too. F.Li .uP. Stars? noah woNts figits. Bunk BeD krismiz is with Presints anD HaPPe Nis Emma B

Dear Santa, I like your berd! I wot a dolls! valrey 

Dear Santa, valrey wot a cat ! Santa be Saf ! Love Naila me naod valrey Mercrismis! I love you

Dear Santa, how dus yre slay fliy? can I have doos. can you please brig miy str a yeil bain. hapee christmas. Love Ava

Dear Santa How do you fla? Lwt car ded want usherk stay safh Santa Pablo C

Dear Santa, I wod like a bobegemhos ples? hoow do your raiders fli? can you get my sisr a havbord? you are the best. have a grat crismes  Love Kaitlyn Z

Dear Santa, Santa haw dus your slay fliy? Santa I wot a fon mak are family bedr have the best crismist Love Hadlee H

Dear santa, haw did you bild your slay. i wot a day off. i wich i can clen the planit thancs santa love kyanna g

Dear santa, ho do you mayck your rayder feeldedr I wot a dr biKe. Semi for mi Dad his Name is Mareus. luve, Kayden S

Dear santa, how do yor randeer fli? can you brin me a rel woch. I iphone 13 for me. a plant for mi parents and a dog. have a good yer. love trygve c

dear Santa Haw do you dlivr ol the prezis? I wut a curling set. my mom wut a neclis. Mercrismis Love Evain P

Dear Santa, Is it cold at the North Pole? Can you pleas bring me a video game and my dad new tools. Hoppy Holidays Santa and elfs. Love, Robby V