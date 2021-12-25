Letters to Santa Claus from Kindergarten and 1st grade students at Sleepy Eye Elementary School

The Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch

Mrs. Rossbach's Kindergarten class

DEAR SANTA CLAUS —

My name is Amilya Moldan. I am 6 years old. Why do you like cookies so much? I like to eat candy canes. I will give my cousin who lives at my house a present. I would like a barbie car and barbie things. Thank you Santa! Love, Amilya

My name is Evelyn Woltjer. I am 5 years old. Why do you come at night? I wish for you to come during the day so I can see you Santa. I will give grandma a tractor. I want an Alicorn that has wings and a horn. Love, Evelyn

My name is Hunter Geisler. I am 6 years old. Why do you wear gloves? Why do you have on a belt? I want to give my brother a game so we can play together. I would like games for Christmas. I want Candy Land, The Sneaky Snacky Squirrel game and Connect 4. Love, Hunter

My name is Karmela Krenz I am 5 years old. Why do you have reindeers? I will give gifts to my mom, dad and brother. I want a pink unicorn that flies. Thank You for all the presents you give me. I like snow and sledding. Love, Karmela

My name is Anthony Ehlers. I am 5 years old. Please bring your reindeer. I want to see them. I want to give my mom a tractor for Christmas. I want a horse and 2 combines for my dad and Ava. Love, Anthony

My name is Lennon Braulick. I am 6 years old. I would like to see your toy shop. I want to know what your reindeer eat. I want to give my brother a hunting pad, so his knees don’t hurt. I want a toy nerf gun. Love, Lennon

My name is Michael Ludewig. I am 5 years old. How do you make toys? I want to give presents to my mom and dad. I want fidgets for Christmas. I also hope it snows. I love building snowmen. Love, Michael

My name is Brooklyn Walter. I am 5 years old. How is my new puppy doing? I am going to give you cookies. I am going to give my sisters presents. I am going to give Val a makeup table. I am going to give Miah an iPad. I want my pet little piggy. It walks with a leash and has a bottle in case it gets thirsty. Love, Brooklyn

My name is Jeramiah Velaquez. I am 5 years old. I want a toy for Christmas. Love, Jeremiah

My name is Liam Uys. I am 5 years old. Why do you have a beard? Why do you have to have a sled? I want to give my sister the Barbie Dream House. I want an excavator and a tractor. Why is snow white? I hope we have snow for Christmas. Love, Liam

My name is Noah Urbano. I am 5 years old. What is your favorite Christmas pie? I would like to give my best friend Nolan a dinosaur. I want a nerf gun for Christmas. Love, Noah

My name is Henry Stevermer. I am 6 years old. Do you have a beard? Do you have a hat? Do you have a special shirt? I want to give gifts to my mom and dad and my grandma and grandpa. I want nerf gun toys. I like the snow so I can have a snowball fight with my dad. Love, Henry

My name is Lucas Sellner. I am 5 years old. How are the toys doing? I want to give grandma a John Deere tractor. I also want a John Deere tractor. Love, Lucas

My name is Keaton Evers. I am 5 years old. I Love Santa. How do you make all those toys? I want to give my mom candles for Christmas. I want an RC Airplane. I will make cookies and give you some. I will give your reindeer food too. Love, Keaton

My name is Spencer Fix. I am 5 years old. Why do you have your elves? How are your reindeer magical? I will give my sister a unicorn. I will give my grandparents a new pair of glasses. I want a soccer ball for Christmas. I also would like a monkey. Thank You! Love, Spencer

My name is Ayden Hehn. I am 6 years old. How do you fly with your reindeer and so far away? I will give my mom a cat for Christmas. I want a wolf, deer, fox, frog, reindeers and some kind of bears, eagles, and a jaguar and a snow leopard.and a dog. Love, Ayden

My name is Waylon Schauman. I am 5 years old. How many reindeer do you have? What are your reindeer names? I like to give presents to my cousin Lennon, he is 3 years old. I want to give mom a paper that says I Love Mom and her present would be new shoes. I want to give my Dad a purple thing cause he likes purple. I will give my brother rainbow legos. I want Hot Wheels cars, monster trucks, a Paw Patrol Tower and car and Minion Toys. Love Waylon

My name is Hudson Kuebler. I am 6 years old. I want to give my cousin a football for Christmas. I want a wrestling figure for Christmas. I also want a big monster truck with a remote control. I will go to my grandma and grandpa’s house and open presents at Christmas, Thank You. Love, Hudson

My name is Adriana Martinez. I am 5 years old. I always sleep when you come. When I wake up I always see you brought presents but your gone. Please come when I’m awake. I want to give my dad and mom new case phones. I want a new toy sink cause mine is broke. Thank You. Love, Adriana

My name is Mariah Hernandez. I am 5 years old. What do you like to do when you are not busy? I like to be on my iPad. I like to give away my toys to someone else who likes them. I want slime for Christmas. I also would like another baby doll. I like playing with Maria in the snow. Love, Mariah

My name is Matias Gonzalez. I am 5 years old. I want to give you a hug Santa! I will give my family presents. I want to give my brother an XBOX. I would like a PS5. I also would like Minecraft. I like games. Love, Matias

Ms. Leimer's Kindergarten class

Dear Santa, How do you drive a sleigh? For Christmas this year I would like a train set. I think I have been really good this year. Love, Joey Seifert

Dear Santa, I would like to say hello to you. For Christmas this year I would like a big Barbie head to practice hair on. I think I have been really nice this year. Love, Kaisley Lueke

Dear Santa, Do you or the elves fix toys? For Christmas this year I would like a puppy Christmas ornament that looks like my dog Coco. I have been really nice this year. Love, Jaella Schauman

Dear Santa, Did you send Ellie the elf to our classroom? For Christmas this year I just want to be with my family. I also really like dolls. I think I have been really nice this year. Love, Julieta Munoz

Dear Santa, For Christmas this year I would really like some Hot Wheels cars. I have been really nice this year. Love, Issac Bluhm

Dear Santa, How did you get so big and tall? For Christmas this year I would like John Deer tractors. This year I have been really nice. Love, Reed Grausam

Dear Santa, How do reindeer fly? For Christmas this year I would like a banana to give to my baby brother. I would also like a baby. This year I have been pretty nice. Love, Tucker Reding

Dear Santa, Do you have elves? This year for Christmas I would like some new LOL dolls. I have been nice this year. Love, Jaycee Romberg

Dear Santa, How can you go down chimneys? Do you ever get stuck? For Christmas this year I would really like smelly markers like my teacher has. I have been super nice this year. Love, Finley Guyer

Dear Santa, Do you make presents? For Christmas this year I would like a remote control monster truck and a soccer ball. I have been nice this year. Love, Jonathan Trevino

Dear Santa, How many elves do you have? For Christmas this year I would like a red Case IH tractor. I have been nice this year. Love, Levi Sellner

Dear Santa, Where do your elves live? For Christmas this year I would like a toy semi-truck. I have been really nice this year. Love, Nolan Deibele

Dear Santa, How do you get into our chimneys? For Christmas this year I would like a toy rocket ship. I have been nice this year. Love, Will Petersen

Dear Santa, I would love to meet you. For Christmas this year I would like a Batman action figure. I have been nice this year. Love, Ryan Dena

Dear Santa, What is your favorite kind of cookie? I think Christmas cookies are probably your favorite For Christmas this year I would like a nutcracker family. I have been a very nice girl this year. Love, Everlee Rasmussen

Dear Santa, Do you only eat cookies? For Christmas this year I would like a skateboard. I have been nice this year. Love, Jeremiah Perez

Dear Santa, What is Christmas like at the North Pole? For Christmas this year I would like Spiderman toys. I have been really nice this year. Love, Romeo Parra

Dear Santa, For Christmas this year I would like Zombie toys. I have been extra nice this year. Love, Andrei Dominguez

Dear Santa, For Christmas this year I would really like a toy train. I have been good this year. Love, Adriel Martinez

Dear Santa, For Christmas this year I would like a boat. A real one or a toy one. I would also like smelly markers like my teacher has. I have been really good this year. Love, Mavrik Saenz

Mrs. Braulick's 1st grade class

Dear Santa, Do you like cadecas? I like pesu. I would like a now rc car a now slipr. cen you Bring dad a towl. Mere cimimis. Luve, Brandon Hardin

Dear Santa, how dus alf’s fly? my BiRTHDAY is jAnuARY 13. I would like 18toy baby. I like You. Do grat. Love Amelia Konkol

Dear Santa, Do you like chocolate milk? I am in first grade. I would like pokemon cards and Andreas would like peekachu. Merry Christmos. Love Anotonio Sanchez

Dear santa, how wr elvss mad.? my mom wl like l0 dolrss. I wid like trux. and to my dad wont a coir. How r you doeen> mare crissmiss. Ryo Regules Castorena

Dear Santa, How old I Rodof? I like Disoris. I would like T-erex. Love Ava Ehlers.

Dear Santa, how menee elvs do you have? I like cocees. I would like a elvz on the shelf. My mom would like a now dishwoshr. Love Jaycee Krebsbach

Dear Santa, want is your fafrit colr? My fafrit colr is purple. I would like dolls. My brutrs will like a dinsor car. I hope your saf. Love Harley Deree

Dear Santa, wiy do you have magick? I wont a exbox with mincraft and foornsinladr and frtnit. my Dad neds a noo snomobeel. I hoop you macit. Love Isaac Havemeier

Dear Santa, What is your favrete Elf? My favrete cuylr is purpl. I would like a Rpuzel doll. Krin and Greta twin dolls. happy hollday. Love Karin Barka

Dear santa wiy rae you mashik?I am in frst grad. I would a like a toy grbitruck. I am six yers old. Willie would a Lagos maduloxuin play set. Love Sammy Petersen

Dear Santa haw do your ranbr’s fliy? wut ckuoceys do you lick? I am 6 yersz old. My fovrit culr is red. I wuold like rocking char. Love Natalie Neubarth love Santa

Dear Santa, How do your elvs fliy? I am sevin. I waold like Hatchimols. my mom wonts cosee pujamus. I love you. Love Bristol Nachreiner

Dear Santa, When is Christmas? I would like a new dinosaur. Mom wants make up. I am six years old. Wesley Madson

Dear Santa, Do you lick roodof the randeel? do you lieck a Elf? I do. I wot V bucs. miy dad wons 2,000 doloors. I am 6 yes od. Love Bentlet Cooper

Dear Santa, How do you make elfs? I have 3 cats named, Dot Lune and Moon. I would like , a feed the cat game, my dad would like a, new car, I hope you will be ok. Love Alexa. Gonzalez

Dear Santa, how do your raindears fly? I am seven years old. I would like hachamols. my mom whonts resces. be safe. Love Brynnley Helget

Mrs. Mathiowetz' 1st grade class

Dear Santa What kind of cookies do you like? I want a super mario 3d. Will you bring my mom some flowers. Have a Merry Christmas Love Allen P

Dear Santa, How dus Your randeeyr fliy. I wont a noo borbee jreem has. and noo closs. and noo shooss. can mY mom hav noo fantssee closs. and mY Dad fantssee closs. can mY familY hav Iprow max fon. can I have pypYee and goull toy. and minee brand. brbees. And noo nefonss gllo in the darc toY. hav a grat crismiss. Yendi T

Dear Santa! hav do you go in chimnes? can i have a ipHone13 can you give my bruthr some thing hes allwhys whatde. can you give my mom a phot my and my grandpo plese and can I have two dogs from Roman have fun

Drar how do wor randr fae?I wot a cramra. can you git kate a pophtawor twonu. hav ea grayt crismis love Rachel H

Dear santa, I want to no how do ranedears fly? and i want a little ranedear that can sing and that can walk. mom wants a hareapotr books. marecrismis. celeste love sante

Dear Santa war do you lif. I wan a bul ridr. can gif mae Mom A parazantz. huv a gud trip. luv Giovanni M

Dear santa, haw do you devr pisit? i wot a dog.BrecKin wot a rodox gifKcr. gulu lac santa. love Brinley P

santu hao do you mayck toeeys? I wot a puee. can you beeg a Ziu a puee and astufdoll beeg my kusin a big daeey. haqee holibays lve Aunizia M

Dear Santa, Santa hao yro Say Rwx? Santa i wot lot a gam. Attcis like kitten Santa macismi crsemis. luv Apollo S

Dear santa How do you rid Your sla? I wot a fon can you bring Jonah a cpr. I wot A TableT. hav a nic isi christmus. thnkYou luv Kiara H PS I wat bab Yoda. shoes

Dear Santa Haw do yar rain Dear fli? i wont winGs too. F.Li .uP. Stars? noah woNts figits. Bunk BeD krismiz is with Presints anD HaPPe Nis Emma B

Dear Santa, I like your berd! I wot a dolls! valrey

Dear Santa, valrey wot a cat ! Santa be Saf ! Love Naila me naod valrey Mercrismis! I love you

Dear Santa, how dus yre slay fliy? can I have doos. can you please brig miy str a yeil bain. hapee christmas. Love Ava

Dear Santa How do you fla? Lwt car ded want usherk stay safh Santa Pablo C

Dear Santa, I wod like a bobegemhos ples? hoow do your raiders fli? can you get my sisr a havbord? you are the best. have a grat crismes Love Kaitlyn Z

Dear Santa, Santa haw dus your slay fliy? Santa I wot a fon mak are family bedr have the best crismist Love Hadlee H

Dear santa, haw did you bild your slay. i wot a day off. i wich i can clen the planit thancs santa love kyanna g

Dear santa, ho do you mayck your rayder feeldedr I wot a dr biKe. Semi for mi Dad his Name is Mareus. luve, Kayden S

Dear santa, how do yor randeer fli? can you brin me a rel woch. I iphone 13 for me. a plant for mi parents and a dog. have a good yer. love trygve c

dear Santa Haw do you dlivr ol the prezis? I wut a curling set. my mom wut a neclis. Mercrismis Love Evain P

Dear Santa, Is it cold at the North Pole? Can you pleas bring me a video game and my dad new tools. Hoppy Holidays Santa and elfs. Love, Robby V