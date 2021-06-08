Community Scavenger Hunt in Sleepy Eye this month

Submitted

The Brown County Chemical Health Action Team (CHAT) is inviting everyone to add extra steps into their day while learning more about Sleepy Eye. People are encouraged to walk or bike around town to certain parks and other outdoor locations anytime between June 1-15 and find the answers to approximately 20 trivia questions associated with those locations.

“We’re trying to encourage people to get out and practice healthy activities for both their physical and mental health that don’t involve substance use,” said Jen Maurer, coordinator for the Heart of New Ulm (HONU).

Mikayla Bruggeman, a member of the CHAT team and community relations coordinator for Sleepy Eye Medical Center, added, “It’s a great free activity and a fun way to discover more about the community, too.”

Participants can find the question sheet at tinyurl.com/SleepyEyeScavenger, https://files.constantcontact.com/3b3f19a8701/48a2b117-c7f3-4d3f-a749-b4dc6b215658.pdf or pick up a copy of the question sheet at the Dyckman Free Library. When finished, people should drop off their completed sheet at the library from June 15-25.

Each person (or group if playing as a team) who answers all of the questions will be put into a drawing for $100 (first prize) or $50 (second prize) in Chamber dollars. Even if participants are not able to answer all of the questions, they should turn in their sheet for a chance to win $20 in Chamber dollars (multiple chances for this).

The Brown County Chemical Action Team was formed in June 2020 as a HONU action team. The countywide CHAT team is comprised of representatives from Brown County Family Services, New Ulm Medical Center, Sleepy Eye Medical Center, police departments, area schools, probation, Brown County Public Health and community members. Brown County Public Health and HONU are sharing coordination and facilitation of CHAT, which is focused on chemical prevention for all ages, countywide.