Lighting up for the Christmas season? Send a picture to the Herald-Dispatch!

There won’t be many holiday activities to enjoy this coming Christmas season—no concerts, no parties, maybe not even big family dinners. And that’s going to be okay — we need to do all we can to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community.

But that doesn’t mean we can’t show our love for the season and all it means.

Maybe this can be the year you decorate your house like never before — inside and out!

And, if you do, maybe this is the year you send a picture to the Herald-Dispatch!

We will feature pictures of decorated houses and yards every week, starting with the Nov. 26 newspaper. We don’t have any limit in mind and there aren’t any prizes for the best (well, except fame—there’s that.)

Will you have the lights all over the place? Or will you have one or two favorite decorations? Would you like to share a picture of your indoor decorations?

Don’t be shy. Share the beauty!

Email pictures to dmoldaschel@sleepyeyenews.com or send them by text to 507-227-8458. Include name and address so people can find it when they are driving around looking at lights.

For the Nov. 26 issue, we need your pictures by Friday, Nov. 20 (we know—that’s before Thanksgiving. We also know some of you just can’t wait.) After that, just send your picture whenever you take it. We’ll get it in the next available spot.

Come on now—share the beauty of the season with our readers.