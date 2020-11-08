Making plans for holiday family gatherings?

(Brown County Public Health shared the following advice)

Keep in mind that anytime you gather with people you do not live with, the risk of infection increases for everyone.

•Stay home if you do not feel well or are at higher risk for getting very sick from COVID-19. Invited guests should stay home if they have been exposed to COVID-19 in the last 14 days or are showing COVID-19 symptoms. Invited guests who live with people who are at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19 should think about any added risks to their loved ones.

•Keep gatherings small. Keep indoor gatherings to 10 people or fewer and outdoor gathering to 25 people or fewer.

•Hold small gatherings outside, if possible. Wear masks and stay six feet away from other guests.

•Open windows and/or doors to allow air to flow, when possible, if gathering indoors.

•Wear a mask indoors and outdoors if gathering with anyone who does not live with you.

•Encourage guests to bring their own food, drinks, and treats. Do not share utensils or drinking cups.

•Always stay at least six feet away from people who do not live with you.

•Remember who came to the gathering. Keep a list of invited guests in case one of them gets COVID-19. This list will be helpful if you’re contacted by a health department interviewer.