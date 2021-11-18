Don't miss "Elf" at St. Mary's this weekend

Courtesy St. Mary's High School

Special to the Herald-Dispatch

All are invited to begin their celebrations of the holiday season by joining Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s Catholic School for its production of "Elf" on stage this weekend. After all, the best way to spread Christmas Cheer is singing loud for all to hear!

Based on the popular Christmas film of the same name, "Elf" is the story of Buddy, a young orphan, who mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and his father’s wife and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh realities that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn't even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas. While in New York, Buddy also meets Jovie, a store elf at Macy’s, who becomes the object of Buddy’s complete adoration. With an outstanding cast, amazing musical and dance numbers, and a wonderful holiday message, Elf is the perfect way to celebrate Christmas!

“So many people have gone above and beyond to ensure this production is unforgettable," said Director Geri Pelzel. "We have every piece of the musical puzzle weighing in our favor—adorable sets, bright costumes, darling choreography (by choreographer Gary Sassenberg), and AMAZING talent. Put it all together and you get a breathtaking production!”

Elf will be performed at St. Mary’s Catholic School Auditorium on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 19 and 20 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 21 and 2 p.m. Reserved tickets are available until Nov 19 by calling the St. Mary’s Office at 507-794-4121 between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. through Friday. Tickets must be picked up at St. Mary’s School Office prior to the performance. General admission tickets are also available at each of the performances.

Cast list

Buddy: Jacob Stevens; Jovie: Julia Helget; Walter Hobbs: John Miller; Emily Hobbs: Natalie Marti; Michael Hobbs: Austin Forster; Act l Santa Claus: John Miller; Act ll Santa Claus: Kevin Currans; Deb: Maddie Hose; Deborah: Katelyn Rutscher; Mr. Greenway: Owen Weiss; Store Manager: Laurence Simonsen; Fake Santa at Macy’s: Owen Weiss; Charlotte Dennon: Maya Nelson; Saleswoman at Macy’s: Natalie Fischer; Waitress: Samantha Ibberson; Security Guard #1: Jack Windschitl; Security Guard #2: Charlie Hoffmann; Salvation Army Lady: Meriden Andres; Narwhal: Abby Schwartz; Greenway Employees: Jane - Samantha Ibberson, Sam - Amelia Schwartz, Cherry - Maya Nelson, Mary - Addie Hoffmann, Therese - Alexa Pelzel; Macy’s Store Elves: Amelia Schwartz, Samantha Ibberson, Maya Nelson, Katelyn Rutscher, Natalie Fischer, Addie Hoffmann, Alexa Plelzel; Skaters: Amelia Schwartz, Samantha Ibberson, Maya Nelson, Katelyn Rutscher, Natalie Fischer, Addie Hoffmann, Alexa Plelzel, Kylie Pelzel, Brynne Ibberson, Jack Windschitl, Lyndsey Sellner, Caroline Currans, Emily Helget, Reese Hoffmann, Josie Helget, Kailey Nelson; Fake Santas: Laurence Simonsen, Owen Weiss, John Miller, Charlie Hoffmann, Jack Windschitl, Julia Helget, Maya Nelson; New York Characters: Michael Balko, Charlie Hoffmann, Lucia Martinez, Lyndsey Sellner, Caroline Currans, Nora Hoffmann, Emily Helget, Meriden Andres, Reese Hoffmann, Josie Helget, Kailey Nelson, Macy Wagner, Kiara Murphy; On-lookers at Central Park: Lucia Martinez, Lyndsey Sellner, Caroline Currans, Nora Hoffmann, Emily Helget, Meriden Andres, Reese Hoffmann, Josie Helget, Kailey Nelson, Macy Wagner, Kiara Murphy; Santa’s Elves: Macy Wagner, Kiara Murphy, Ethan Schwartz, Santiago Martinez, Kianna Suess, Eva Schweiss, Brynne Ibberson, Nell Weiss, Elizabeth Currans, Kylie Pelzel, Nora Hoffmann; Macy’s Customers: Michael Balko, Santiago Martinez, Kianna Suess, Eva Schweiss, Nell Weiss, Elizabeth Currans, Ethan Schwartz, Emily Helget; Sound Technicians: Katelyn Fromm, Lacey Mathiowetz; Light Technicians: Jasmine Petermann, Ella Pollard; Spot Operators: McCoy Marti, Tyler Mathiowetz; Student Directors: Abby Schwartz and Bella Hoffmann.