It was a frigid fishing contest on Sleepy Eye Lake

It was different and it was the same. Despite COVID-19 restrictions, the 39th Annual Fishing Derby on Sleepy Eye Lake looked a lot like it has every year. The Sportsmen’s Club had to limit registered fishers to 250, but others were also able to fish on the lake Sunday, Feb. 7. The array of fishing shelters on the lake compared favorably to past years and the frigid weather kept people in their shelters, rather than gathering together outside. A win-win for the club as they adapted to the guidelines requiring social distancing.

“It all went well,” said Lynn Krenz, of the fishing derby committee. “Everyone was good about following the rules. We sold out of the big raffle tickets in the days before the fishing derby and sold lots of tickets for the smaller raffles also. We will do fine financially.”

That’s good news for the community as the Sportsmen’s Club is generous with donations throughout the year.

“I didn’t even think it was that cold,” said Krenz. “There wasn’t much wind and we had the sun.” (Spoken like a true Minnesotan.)

Winner of the big raffle—for the Ice Castle Fish House, was Jon Beckius of Hanska. The cash prizes on the ticket went to the following people. $500 — George Smith, Kyle Krenz, Rick Hulke, Mandy Berg, and Jim Dauer. $250 — Willy Mangen, Darwin Harder, Chris Zihlke, and Rachel Evers.

Winners of the fishing contest received a trophy and cash prize.

Sunfish: Logan Moldan, 7 oz.; Katherine Riebe, 6 oz.; Frank Suarez, 5 oz.

Perch: Carter Filter, 4 oz.; Matt Roiger, 3 oz.; Rivers Helget, 2 oz.

Crappie: Tanner Burden, 11 oz.; Alex Dauer, 8 oz.; Collin Ahlness, 7 oz.

Northern: Michael Kiecker, 2 lb. 15.5 oz.; Bradyn Romsdahl, 2 lb. 15 oz.

Bass: Edward Juskowiak, 2 lb. 14 oz.; Dylan Klein, 2 lb. 13 oz.; Janessa Larson, 1 lb. 3 oz.

Walleye: none registered.