Stay Tuned column: ‘Tiger’ explores the rise, fall and comeback of one of golf’s greats

Documentary films take you from the Alps to the golf course to one day across America. A witch/vampire romance returns and a teenage poet’s story gets a second installment.

Dispatches: Weekly TV news

Over 25 Southern California-based TV series have been put on extended hiatus due to a pause in production as COVID-19 infections rise in Los Angeles County. Most are set to resume shooting in mid-January.

Contenders: Shows to keep on your radar

“Dickinson” returns (Jan. 8, Apple TV+). This season of the show, which stars Hailee Steinfeld as a teenage Emily Dickinson, focuses on another reason why her poems may have been published posthumously: Dickinson’s ambivalent relationship to fame

Season two of “A Discovery of Witches” debuts (Jan. 9, Sundance Now). In this installment, Matthew (Matthew Goode) and Diana (Teresa Palmer) are hiding in Elizabethan London, where they continue their search for the mysterious “Book of Life” and Diana seeks a witch teacher to help her control her powerful magic.

Tune in for shots of rolling English countryside and plenty of nostalgia in the latest adaptation of James Herriot’s veterinary memoirs, “All Creatures Great and Small” (Jan. 10, “Masterpiece” on PBS, 9 p.m. ET).

Tiger Woods gets the documentary treatment in “Tiger” (Jan. 10, HBO). The two-part, three-hour special explores the ups and downs of Woods’ life and career, featuring interviews with those who know him best.

“All American Stories” (Jan. 11, The CW, 8 p.m. ET; February 1, 9 p.m. ET) profiles eight athletes who overcame obstacles to pursue their goals. They share their inspiring stories with host Yogi Roth, with commentary by co-host, Spencer Paysinger, who defied the odds to make it to the NFL.

Actor Jared Leto’s documentary, “A Day in the Life of America” (Jan. 11, “Independent Lens” on PBS, 10 p.m. ET) was shot over the course of one day (July 4), using 92 crews filming across all 50 states, plus Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico.

Documentary filmmaker Stanley Nelson explores the relationship between race, class, incarceration and crack cocaine in the 1980s in “Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy” (Jan. 11, Netflix).

Season four of “The Resident” premieres (Jan. 12, Fox, 8 p.m. ET) followed by season two of “Prodigal Son” (9 p.m. ET).

Canadian supernatural drama, “Trickster,” makes its U.S. debut (Jan. 12, The CW, 9 p.m. ET). The story focuses on an Indigenous teen who starts to see strange things, which turns his already dysfunctional family life upside down.

Full of diverse wildlife and extreme seasonal fluctuations, the Alps connect eight countries and span 750 miles. Explore these majestic mountain ranges in “Nature: The Alps” (Jan. 13, PBS, 8 p.m. ET).

Report Card: Ratings winners and losers

Winners: The premiere of Fox’s “The Masked Dancer” scored the best 18-49 rating for a series debut so far this season.

Losers: Viewership for the NBA’s Christmas showcase, ABC’s primetime game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks, was down around 21% from its previous Christmas numbers (which featured the Lakers and the L.A. Clippers).

Melissa Crawley is the author of “Mr. Sorkin Goes to Washington: Shaping the President on Television’s ‘The West Wing.’” She has a Ph.D. in media studies and is a member of the Television Critics Association. To comment on Stay Tuned, email her at staytuned@outlook.com or follow her on Twitter at @mcstaytuned.