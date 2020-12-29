Holiday Lights in Motion season extended; lights to twinkle through Jan. 10

Due to the large turn out this season, the Sleepy Eye Holiday Lights in Motion Board voted to extend the season for two additional weekends. The park will remain lit through Jan. 10.

The event has seen over 15,000 vehicles pass through (as of 12/21).

“We believe the attendance on December 12 may have equaled the entire population of Sleepy Eye,” said board member Shari Hittesdorf. “Many vehicles had three or more people inside. We had a total of 1,286 enter the drive through loop that evening.”

“With limited family entertainment available right now, we feel we offer a safe place for people to go,” explained Hittesdorf. “We have seen such joy in people coming to the park this year. It was an easy decision to keep the experience going a little bit longer.”