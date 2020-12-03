Sleepy Eye Holiday Lights in Motion especially popular this year

Busier than ever, that’s how Holiday Lights in Motion co-chair Mike Suess described the drive through traffic over the Thanksgiving weekend. He said traffic did get backed up along the highway a couple times — an occurrence the committee was a little worried might happen.

Great travel weather, people ready for something “to do” and another spectacular light show brought the fans to Sleepy Eye.

Suess said if local people would like to avoid the heavy traffic at the park, they might want to consider a week night visit to enjoy the lights at a more leisurely pace with no waiting in line.

Suess said the committee is ready to implement their plan to temporarily divert Holiday Lights in Motion traffic to the Divine Providence service road, if traffic gets too heavy this weekend.

Suess said the busiest time on the weekend seemed to be from 5:30 to 7 p.m., so a later night visit might also be a good option. The lights are on from 5 to 10 p.m. each night through New Year’s Day.

In addition to the thousands of lights, dancing in the trees, visitors will notice that the ground displays are set up in different spots this year. They are also closer to the road — better for this photographer to capture the beauty and fun (like Santa Claus catching a fish in Sleepy Eye Lake!)