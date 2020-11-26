Sleepy Eye Holiday Lights in Motion will light up the park Thursday night

What is your favorite thing about Sleepy Eye during the Christmas season? It must be Holiday Lights in Motion!

The show starts Thanksgiving night at 5 p.m. and will continue every night, 5 to 10 p.m., through New Year’s Day.

This year’s show will be a little different experience. The committee is asking visitors to enjoy the lights as a “Drive-Thru” experience only. In addition there will not be wagon rides or a concession stand at this time.

Co-chair Shari Hittesdorf said, “In compliance with the Governors ‘pause’ order, the Special Events nights at the Sleepy Eye Holiday Lights in Motion will be postponed. We would like you to know we fully support Governor Walz’s efforts during this crisis time.”

Hittesdorf said they will re-visit options as the four-week expiration date nears. She said people should visit www.sleepyeyeholidaylights.org for updates.

“The Drive-Thru experience will go on as planned,” she said. “We invite visitors from near and far to drive around the loop as often as they like, or just sit in the parking lot or on the south side of Sleepy Eye Lake and enjoy the show. The show music will be broadcast on 89.1 on the FM radio dial.”

The committee encourages everyone to stay safe and are discouraging people from leaving their vehicles to walk through the park.

Co-chair Mike Suess said they anticipate some evenings may bring more traffic than past years, as Mankato’s light show is canceled this year. Suess said if traffic gets backed up, they have permission to divert the waiting vehicles to the service road in front of Divine Providence.

“We have volunteers lined up to help direct traffic if necessary,” said Suess. “We are excited to welcome visitors!”

Suess said visitors should be on the lookout for a new ground display this year, thanks to Andy Pelzel. I don’t want to give it away, but what would Santa do (at a lake)?