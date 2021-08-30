Leadership change announced by Mathiowetz Construction Co.

Mathiowetz Construction Co. (MCC) recently announced that Brian Mathiowetz has stepped down as the President of MCC and passed this role to Chad Mathiowetz. Brett Mathiowetz and Julie Anderson will fill out the executive management team as Executive Vice Presidents. Brian will retain the role of Chief Executive Officer and remain Chairman of the Board of Directors for MCC.

From the press release: "Mathiowetz Construction Co. knows how rare it is to be a successful, fourth generation company. This kind of longevity doesn’t happen by accident – it happens with thoughtful and intentional, forward thinking. The team at Mathiowetz has been working with advisors and consultants since 2011 to ensure success for the entire Mathiowetz organization now and into the future."

"In announcing the new positions, Brian Mathiowetz expresses gratitude to his industry peers and the MCC Management Team for their contributions to MCC over the past 25 years. He also appreciates the dedication and loyalty of all Mathiowetz team members, both present and past, that have contributed to the success of MCC. Brian is confident this transition will be positive for MCC as we look forward."

Chad Mathiowetz said he is grateful to be in this position with MCC.

"It was bittersweet the day of the announcement," said Chad. "I have been doing the motions of the President role this past year with the guidance of my dad [Brian] and the other management team, but without the official title. Because frankly titles don’t mean much to me. To me it is so much bigger than that. There’s a lot to be done, and there are a lot of individuals that make up the Mathiowetz Construction team and I am proud to be able to lead them all for the rest of my career.

"It will be a great journey together with Brett and Julie by my side. I truly can say I love this job, I love this company and the communities we are able to touch through the work that we do. I am thankful for all of the support I have had along the way to where I am now. My wife and kids have been my biggest supporters along the way as were many others. I don’t take it lightly that there is a huge legacy here to continue, but it doesn’t scare me, it fuels me."

As the summer is winding down, Chad answered a question about how this season is going for MCC.

"The construction season this year has been a fast-paced season," he answered. "The unbelievably dry weather has given us endless days to do construction on all our projects without many weather delays. Projects are getting done earlier than expected allowing us a window to get more work that wasn’t anticipated to get done this fall normally. The employees here have been amazing with the work they’ve done so far this season, and we will carry that momentum as far as the fall will let us."